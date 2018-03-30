Rock event benefits district

A school and a sports team have benefited from Selwyn Sounds.

Lincoln High School and the Lincoln rugby golden oldies team have received thousands of dollars from the day-long music festival which attracted just under 10,000 people earlier this month.

Said event promoter David Parlane: “It is like any event. Any event requires community support and you have got to give back to community. That is what Selwyn Sounds is all about.”

Nearly $9000 was raised for Lincoln High School ­ with the money to go towards helping pay for student trips.

It will help with volleyball trips, students going to Samoa to do community work, the school’s senior A netball team, the World Challenge trip to Nepal and a group travelling to Japan.

Students sold artisan-style picnic hampers at Selwyn Sounds and helped with car parking and on the gates.

Deputy principal Stephen Rout said Mr Parlane has been very supportive of the school community and it will be looking to get involved again next year.

More than $10,000 was raised for the Lincoln Golden Oldies.

President Mark Tweedy said while it was a “hard day,” it was worth it.

The golden oldies – which play in the world golden oldies festival starting in Christchurch on Sunday – would be back to help out at Selwyn Sounds next year.

Selwyn Sounds was headed by Australian rockicon Jimmy Barnes and a line up of other acts including The Feelers, Mental as Anything, Stellar, The Mockers, The Narcs, The Lady Killers and The

Warratahs.