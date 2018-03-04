Robert McDougall Art Gallery treatment ‘disrespectful’

Requesting interest from outside groups to use the historic Robert McDougall Art Gallery when it reopens has been described as showing “alarming disrespect”.

Tim Seay, the grandson of Robert McDougall, said the city council should strengthen the gallery and use it to display part of the city’s art collection, as his grandfather intended.

The Botanic Gardens gallery is one of 17 heritage buildings the city council has invited organisations to register interest to use in the future, or contribute financially to their repairs.

The city council does not want to repair or strengthen heritage buildings that do not have a future use determined, because of limited funding.

“Going out for the Expressions Of Interest I think is just ridiculous,” Mr Seay said.

“It shows an alarming disrespect for this beautiful heritage building.”

He said private groups would not have large enough collections, and it would breach the terms of Robert McDougall’s gift.

“They [council] own it, they’re obligated to use it for the purposes in which it was given to them.”

Businessman and philanthropist Robert E McDougall, donated £32,000 for it to be built to display the city’s art collection.

It was the main exhibition space until Christchurch Art Gallery opened in 2003.

The museum then signed a 50-year lease to use the space, but it closed in 2010 because it was not up to new building standards.

The city council had been negotiating a new lease with the museum, but decided to ask outside groups if they wanted to use the gallery.

City council head of parks Brent Smith would not say why****response coming.

“The museum is aware of the Expressions of Interest Process and will be able to register their interest.”

The museum is also remaining tight-lipped.

“The museum does still want to use the gallery and we will be lodging an expression of interest, in using the building, with the council,” a spokeswoman said.

Mr Seay does not want the museum to use the space because it was built to display 2D art.

“The main thing I’m really fighting on is the agreement of my grandfather and the terms of his gift. He didn’t give it for the museum. He wouldn’t be happy at all with the museum using it.”

He said the exhibition space was “badly needed” because Christchurch Art Gallery did not have room to display its whole collection.

The city council had put money into privately owned heritage buildings through grants, yet it had not repaired its own buildings, Mr Seay said.

Mr Smith said $550,000 had been spent on strengthening investigations, removing the friable asbestos and making the gallery weathertight.

He would not say how much it would cost to repair and strengthen the building because it could “compromise the city council’s commercial position”.

The expressions of interest process closes on April 3.