Residents upset over freedom campers outside cemetery

Freedom campers are upsetting Burnside residents by parking outside a cemetery.

But the city council has investigated and found they are not breaching the bylaw, so it will not be following up.

Grahams Rd residents have been phoning Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board deputy chairman Sam MacDonald with complaints of camping activity outside the Waimairi Cemetery site.

“Over the last fortnight I have had numerous complaints from local residents concerned about the possible freedom camping occurring outside the cemetery on Grahams Rd,” he said.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said it has received three complaints in relation to this site.

In the event that a breach of the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2015 has taken place, city council officers have the authority to issue an infringement notice to the value of $200 to the owner or occupier of the vehicle, she said.

But Ms Weston said that would not be happening.

“Our investigations have concluded that there has been no breach of the freedom camping bylaw,” Ms Weston said.

However, Mr MacDonald said he would not be letting the issue go. He said it’s of “national significance.”

“I’ll keep pestering the city council until it acts and they’re gone,” he said.

Mr MacDonald said the campers are there most nights and leave again in the morning, which is unsettling for residents who are worried about local amenities not being respected.

Mr MacDonald said the biggest concern was the fact the campers are parking up outside a cemetery.

“It’s incredibly important we protect local amenities for ratepayers and continue to value and show respect for the significance of this cemetery in our local community,” he said.

He said there had also been signs of litter, which was not respectful of the amenity.

The cemetery was opened in 1909 and has nearly reached capacity.