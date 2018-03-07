Residents plan to ‘reroute’ bus service

Prestons subdivision residents have come up with a plan to keep their bus service.

They want to reroute the 125 bus which travels from Redwood to Westlake and Halswell.

The bus currently turns around in Farquhars Rd, Redwood. But residents want the route changed, so it travels to Prestons and turns around at the roundabout on Te Korari St.

Environment Canterbury is planning to axe the 150 bus route from The Palms to Spencerville which travels through Prestons as part of several cutbacks across Christchurch.

The 150 route is the only bus which goes through the subdivision.

Consultation is now open for ECan’s 2018-2028 Long Term Plan and the public is invited to make submissions.

Prestons resident and frequent bus user Connor Sanders prepared and submitted the proposal to ECan and has received support from other residents who have also made submissions.

He included some advantages and disadvantages of the re-route in his proposal.

Advantages of the re-route would mean Prestons residents would be given access to areas such as Northlands Mall, Bishopdale, Avonhead, Hornby, Halswell and the airport.

It would also save the cost of removing several bus stops, which were only placed a few months ago.

The re-route would add around 5min to the total trip time.

One problem with his plan is that the route would go through 2.5km of rural land where there is no housing.

However Mr Sanders’ counter-argument is that the 125 bus already travels around several stretches of fields around Wigram and Halswell.

“I believe many would agree this is a minor addition and would hardly affect the profitability,” he said.