Regenerate Christchurch goes against city council advice over flood hazard at school

Regenerate Christchurch wants to fast track rezoning Redcliffs Park as a school – in spite of city council warnings the site isn’t sustainable for use as a school and will require extra protective measures within 30 years.

A city council memorandum on flood hazards at the park, released to the Bay Harbour News under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act last week, said the site is “not sustainable to be used for school purposes in the medium to long term.”

City council chief executive Karleen Edwards said yesterday further protective measures “to maintain site functionality” are likely to be needed in 30 years.

The site is considered at risk of flooding due to rainfall runoff, and tidal flooding during extreme tides and storm events, which “will be exacerbated with future . . . sea level rise,” the memorandum said.

It said there were “no plans to protect the area from sea level rise so the city council or Government cannot be relied upon to mitigate the flooding risk at any time in the future.”

The city council has agreed to a land swap which will see it exchange the park for the former Redcliffs School site on Main Rd.

But first the park must be rezoned as a school and Regenerate Christchurch is seeking to use its powers to fast track the process.

Regenerate Christchurch has said the location would be appropriate as the new school buildings proposed by the Ministry of Education would only be in use “for about 50 years.”

Dr Edwards told Bay Harbour News the city council’s opinion of the flooding hazard at the site remains unchanged. She said its position would be reiterated in a submission to Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods.