Rats on the rise in Sumner as cooler weather approaches

More rats are being trapped in Sumner as autumn arrives.

Predator Free Sumner co-ordinator Gabe Ross said they were starting to “haul them in,” with 23 caught in February.

“The animals start to look for new sources of food, as the weather cools and the autumn bounty starts to disappear.”

Esplanade resident Phil Loughnan has single-handedly nabbed 13 rats at or near his home at the western end of

Scarborough Beach.

There were also five hedgehogs caught in February.

It brings the total catch to 117 since the programme started in October.

Mr Ross said while the numbers might not seem that high – there are 178 traps in the area – “we are dealing with varying levels of enthusiasm and expertise in both trapping and reporting, so it is a good start.”

Predator Free Sumner last year received a Kiwibank grant to subsidise 140 traps in the greater Sumner area, from Clifton Hill to Taylors Mistake.

Co-ordinator Gabe Ross said the uptake in the community had been excellent.

But educating people about keeping traps set all the time, how best to keep them baited and what baits to use was ongoing, he said.

“It’s a learning process we’re all going through.”

Trap numbers would have to increase if Sumner was to become predator free.

He estimated a fifth of households would need to be actively trapping.

“We’re well below that at present. If we were just to cover the valley floor, it would take about 300 rat traps, evenly spaced. That would be a pretty great start.”

The group is looking at funding and sponsorship opportunities to increase their trap stocks.

They were also looking at holding a ‘build-your-own-trap’ workshop.

In the meantime, Mr Ross said people can get in touch for advice and information:

predatorfreesumner@gmail.com