Rapper Scribe found guilty of possessing methamphetamine

Rapper Scribe has been found guilty of possessing methamphetamine a day before he was to enter rehab.

But the chart-topping hip-hop artist, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, has had five other charges dismissed by a judge after a judge-alone trial at Christchurch District Court today.

The court had earlier heard Scribe told a policeman arresting him for allegedly wielding a baseball bat and having a bag of P in his pocket that he was a “pussy” and that he could smash him.

Scribe was fighting six drugs, weapon and bail breach charges during a judge-alone trial at Christchurch District Court.

He turned up to court this morning with a camera crew entourage.

A witness has told how she was playing cards in her motorhome parked at a property on Olliviers Rd in the Phillipstown area of Christchurch on April 2 last year when she became aware of a Maori or Samoan man carrying a softball or baseball bat, saying, “Whose f***ing car is this?”

The witness said she had parked her car across a thoroughfare near the old Linwood Rugby League clubrooms which was popular with local drug users, youth and fly-tippers.

Worried that if her male partner went outside to investigate there would be a confrontation, the woman says she went to see what the fuss was about.

She claims the male, alleged to be Luafutu, was standing on the wheel arch of her car, “swearing and yelling” and asking whose car it was.

The woman said he was tapping the bat on the car.

She told him the property owner had given her permission to park there. She had a card with the property owner’s name on it and went inside her motorhome to retrieve it.

By then, her partner had phoned the police.

When she returned to give him the card, Luafutu was allegedly was sat inside the car with two other males. He was tossing Rashuns into his mouth and getting “angrier and angrier”, she said.

Father-of-four Luafutu denies swearing, shouting, wielding the baseball bat, or tapping the car with his bat, his defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said.

Police constables Kurt Harlow and Andrew Hearne were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, they asked all three men to get out of the car.

Harlow says he arrested Luafutu almost straight away for possession of an offensive weapon.

When he tried to put handcuffs on him, Harlow claims Luafutu was agitated, aggressive and angry. He allegedly called him a “pussy” and “said he could smash me”.

“I approached it with caution, he was a lot bigger than me,” Harlow said.

Luafutu said he had a broken wrist and he resisted the handcuffs, Harlow said. The officer failed to get the handcuffs on him and he held his wrists until police back-up arrived.

During a pat-down search, Harlow says he found a point bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

A dog handler arrived and found the bat and also a glass pipe in the back seat of the car.

When Harlow asked Luafutu about the bag of meth, he replied that he had found it and picked it up.

The trial, before Judge Raoul Neave, continues.

