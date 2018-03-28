Pupils get new bikes and track

Cotswold School pupils love their new bikes.

The Bishopdale school raised more than $70,000 to become the second school in the city to join the Bikes in Schools programme.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board earmarked $15,000 to go towards the programme, which aims to provide children with easy access to bicycles.

The school has purchased a fleet of bicycles in four different sizes and helmets, and is building a cycle track around the school field and a storage facility.

The track will be open to the 500 Cotswold pupils during the school day and to the community after school hours and on weekends.

Local sports clubs, pre-schools and kindergartens will also have access to the track.

The school plans to hold duathlons and cycle races on the track.

More than 65 schools across the country have worked with the Bikes in Schools Charitable Trust to implement the programme.

However, Cotswold has become only the second school in the city to run it, alongside Rawhiti School in North New Brighton.