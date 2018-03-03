Project delays ‘prevalent’ across rebuild agency

Regenerate Christchurch has privately briefed city councillors about its progress on plans for Cathedral Square as the heat goes on the organisation to get things moving.

City councillors had an informal briefing from Regenerate staff on Tuesday, although what was said is being kept under wraps.

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said he could not comment on the briefing as the public was not invited.

The briefing came a day before the city council’s finance and performance committee discussed a performance report for the organisation, which was critical of the time taken to get things moving.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said on Wednesday all informal briefings were private.

“That briefing was on the subject of proposals for Cathedral Square,” he said.

“That indicates Regenerate Christchurch are working on something they will make public in due course.”

The performance report, prepared by the city council and Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, said project delays were “prevalent” across the organisation’s work programme.

The new Government and the replacement of its board chair were cited in the report as reasons for the delays.

Regenerate released concepts for Cathedral Square in July for feedback. A strategy, with recommendations, timeframes and costs was meant to be done by October.

Mr Iafeta said because the square was a “particular focus” more engagement was needed to better reflect Canterbury’s history and culture.

“We’ll provide the draft Cathedral Square and Surrounds regeneration strategy to the council and minister in the coming months, after which we’ll oversee the strategy’s implementation.”

It would then be subject to shareholder feedback, which may lead to further refinement, he said.

Mr Iafeta said Regenerate had spent $850,191 on the square so far, on technical reports, design development, delivery costings and engagement.

The red zone had cost $2 million.

Shortlisted options for the red zone, known as the Otakaro Avon River Corridor, were meant to be completed by September. That shortlist is now expected to go before the board for consideration this month.

Further engagement also contributed to its delay, Mr Iafeta said.

The performance report gave both projects an “amber” rating or “at risk” against its original milestones.

Mr Iafeta said that did not mean the projects would not succeed.

“Rather, it’s a way to highlight that there are issues or risks that need to be addressed to ensure the project is delivered successfully.”

City councillor Vicki Buck said the committee discussed possible ‘quick wins’ for the red zone at yesterday’s meeting, such as planting.

City Owners Rebuild Entity chairman and developer Ernest Duval said Cathedral Square’s revamp needed to start so developers could have certainty.

“Developers don’t want to finish their project and find they’re in a building site for the next three to four years,” he said.

Fast facts:

•Regenerate Christchurch is the Government agency tasked with revitalising key areas in the city by working with stakeholders, businesses, organisations and the public.

•Its key tasks are revamping Cathedral Square and coming up with a plan for the future use of the residential red zone.

•It also provides advice to revitalise New Brighton and is development