Pressure builds to add 50m pool

Fears that the new QE II Recreation and Sport Centre will not meet the demands of the community are increasing pressure to add a 50m pool to the facility.

The concerns are that the current 25m pool will not cater for the large variety of users, including students from the Shirley Boys’ High and Avonside Girls’ High campus at QE II Park.

“It is never going to be able to service the local community as well as two high schools, local primary schools and sporting groups . . . the former facilities were used by people all over Christchurch, not just the east,” said Christchurch Concerned Citizens Group members

Jacqui Herron and Craig MacKay.

Said a spokeswoman from the Keep QE II in the East group: “We are concerned not everyone in our community will get a fair opportunity to use it.”

Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Linda Stewart said there would “undoubtedly” be congestion in the new 25m pool.

“I would almost bet a lot of money on it,” she said.

However, city council manager operations recreation and sports unit, Nigel Cox, said the facility’s placement “provides space to the north and east of the new facility’s pool hall for an expansion. The provision of an expansion zone is common place in facility planning. However, there was no specific expansion in mind that informed this decision.”

The $38.6 million pool facility is set to open for Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Following a recent site visit, the community board was told by contractor, Apollo Projects, that adding a 50m pool would cost an estimated $15-20 million.

Coastal-Burwood Ward city councillor David East said increasing the pool size to 50m, which is the Olympic standard, as well as adding seating and a dive well could cost almost $50 million.

The facility’s plans were designed with a “room to grow” concept, said Ms Stewart.

Pressure is mounting around the idea, as the city council’s draft Long Term Plan will be finalised in June.

Ms Stewart said if the pool is not included in the plan, there will not be the option to include it until 2028.

However, Mr Cox said: “The city council provides an opportunity to update the existing LTP through the Annual Plan process that operates yearly,” he said.

A 50m competition-sized pool is planned for the $300 million central city Metro Sports Facility, which Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods

brought to a standstill last year following a $75 million budget blowout.