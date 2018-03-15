Preferred location for skate park revealed

There appears to be little appetite for a bays area skate park outside Sumner, if feedback from a community workshop is anything to go by.

The four proposed sites for a permanent skate park are 26 Nayland St, Sumner Beach (next to the Surf Life Saving Club,) the former Redcliffs School site and Scott Park in Ferrymead.

Feedback from a workshop held last month showed Redcliffs had just three positive comments and Scott Park nine, compared with 29 for the Nayland St location and 16 for the Sumner Beach site.

City council staff are currently analysing submissions and a decision will be made on April 30 by the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

Meanwhile, Sumner Green and Skate are fundraising to pay for safety landscaping, seating and planting around the temporary skate ramp.