Popular surfing festival returns to New Brighton

The third annual week-long celebration of surfing in New Brighton and the visit of legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku opens on Sunday.

The Ray White New Brighton Duke Festival of Surfing is organised by the New Brighton Pier and Foreshore Promotion Society and is the largest and most varied surfing event in New Zealand.

It celebrates Kahanamoku, who is said to have introduced surfing to New Zealand and surfed in New Brighton in 1915.

What’s happening:

Sunday – The Boardroom exhibition

The festival will launch with The Boardroom exhibition in New Brighton Mall, a display of more than 100 surfboards.

The display is a time line exhibition of loaned surfboards over the past 70 years.

It will showcase varying

types, different designs and materials used, as well as historical displays of surfing photographs with a focus on New Brighton.

Wednesday, March 14 – The Stoke Art Exhibition 2018

This exhibition pulls together creative people who find common ground in surfing and will explore what it is about surfing that causes creative drive, whether it is a physical, emotional, visual, procedural or metaphysical response, or

simply coincidence. It will be shown in Fiksate Gallery and will feature a range of emerging and established artists from

both New Zealand and

overseas.

Friday, March 16 – outdoor movie night

There will be two films shown at the New Brighton amphitheatre. The children’s movie is Disney’s Moana and the second is supported by the Aotearoa Surf Film Festival with a feature film Fish People and two short surf films.

Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17 – surfing competition

The surfing competition begins with the age group shortboard events. Surfers from around New Zealand and Australia have confirmed entries. Age groups include under-12 all the way through to under-20 and will feature a number of local surfers such as Ava Henderson, Estella Hungerford and Myka Black. Ava and Estella recently won their events at the Billabong contest in Whangamata.

On Saturday, the longboard events will begin with a range of top competitors in all age groups from the open premier sections through to the over-40 women’s and over-60 men’s.

There will also be open men’s and women’s logger events, which will provide some old school surfing styles with more traditional moves on heavier single-fin longboards.

Saturday, March 17 – concert

There will be a smorgasbord meal at the New Brighton Club followed by a rock concert featuring Soaked Oats, a South Island band with a growing

reputation, and local band Run77.