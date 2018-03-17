Police rosters under review

Police rosters are under review which could lead to changes over when police stations are staffed across the district.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said potential changes could be in the wind.

But he has said it is not a restructure – it is tweaking police hours to see what works best for staff and their families and to see how they can give a better service.

He said there is no proposal – it is an internal discussion and there will be no changes in the foreseeable future.

“I am talking to staff, I gave them a bit of paper saying here are the rosters you currently work, is there a better option and what else can we do,” he said.

Currently officers work daytime hours during the week with some late shifts over the weekend – and staff are on call 24/7.

“I’ve asked people to have a think about it and if we were going to do a roster change we would do it in May but there is no dates in my head,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are still

no further plans for the Rolleston police station to be staffed 24/7.

Rolleston was one of four stations across the country earmarked to be staffed 24/7 in 2017/18 as part of the $388 million investment in police announced by Prime Minister Bill English in February.

But Inspector Cooper said while there is no immediate plans, it is “not off the table either.”

It was announced last year the new Labour Government is planning to add 1800 new police officers over the next three years.

“We have had to put everything on hold to see what the new policy means,” Inspector Cooper said.

About three more staff are planned to be added to the Rolleston police station.