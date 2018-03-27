Police investigate teen’s unexplained death

The unexplained death of a 17-year-old is being investigated by Christchurch police.

At about 8.30am, police were called to the scene near Opawa and Ensors Rd.

Stuff is reporting CPR was administered by ambulance officers, but the boy died at the scene.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said Opawa Rd is closed between Ensors Rd and Locarno St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said police are appealing for anyone who was in the area this morning to contact them.

Anyone with information should phone police on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111