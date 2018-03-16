Police help 71-year-old get driver’s licence

When she was pulled over on Gloucester St for speeding, Esther Dodds presented Constable Kurt Davison with her driver’s licence.

What the 71-year-old didn’t realise was the licence, a black motor vehicle book, hadn’t been valid for the better part of four decades.

“I’ve never been more confused in my life. I didn’t know you had to have a photo on your licence nowadays,” she said.

After driving Mrs Dodds home, Constable Davison approached his colleague, Senior Constable Robyn Pewhairangi with a “challenge”.

She met Mrs Dodds weekly to help her study the road rules as part of a five-week programme that helps people get their licence – though it is largely targeted at younger drivers.

“Esther studied hard beyond what was asked of her,” Senior Constable Pewhairangi said.

She said “empowering” people by helping them get their licence makes the road safer, reduces death and serious injury.

“I wish I’d been caught sooner. It was the best thing that’s happened to me,” Mrs Dodds said.

When she passed the test, she was met with a “huge hug” from her tutor.

“I didn’t think they’d let us go four our licence at our age. My husband always said I was too old and that stuck in my head,” she said.

“But it’s helped me get my confidence back…it’s given me a sense of freedom.”

Now Mrs Dodds has set herself a goal to visit her son and grandchildren in Otira.

“When I get my full licence I’m going to pack up the cat and the dog and drive to the West Coast,” she said.

As well as inspiring other older people to get their learner licences.

“If I can help other older people get their licence, that would be great. Hopefully they’ll read this and think, I’m going to go and get the thing. Robyn told me she’d heard from a 68-year-old already. That made me so happy.”