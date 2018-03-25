Playground to close for upgrade work

The Scarborough Park playground will be closed for upgrade work from early May in preparation for a spring opening.

The popular park is getting a makeover. Old playground equipment is being replaced with, among other things, a mouse wheel, an eagle’s lair with baskets, a dancing snake rope swing, a climbing tower, and a modern take on the classic rocking horse.

The new playground is part of a four-month work programme involving post-earthquake repairs to the Scarborough clock tower, the steps outside the Ocean Cafe and Bar and damaged underground pipes.

The earthenware pipe which runs between the cafe and the wastewater pump station is damaged and needs to be replaced.

The city council hopes to minimise disruption by completing multiple projects at once during the winter months.

“By doing so during the playground renewal, we can avoid digging in the same area twice,” said city council acting head of parks Brent Smith.

Scaffolding was installed around the clock tower last week. Although the playground will be closed to the public from May, the cafe will remain open with access via the esplanade walkway.

St Leonards Park, Nicholson Park, Brownlee Reserve, Starwood Reserve and Barnett Park will be available for families in the area to use while the Scarborough playground is closed.