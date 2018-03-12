Plan to manage canada geese to avoid air disasters

Options on how to manage the canada goose population are being investigated to avoid a disaster like New York’s Hudson River plane crash.

Christchurch Airport, Environment Canterbury, the city council and Ngai Tahu are collaborating on a plan to reduce the risk of bird strike – a collision between an aircraft and birds.

The plan may lead to managing the geese population, which could include “humane culling”.

Airport strategy and sustainability general manager Rhys Boswell said the work involved investigating the birds’ habits and flight paths.

“The canada goose is a large body flocking bird that could potentially do significant damage to an aircraft, the most memorable example being the Hudson River incident of 2009,” he said.

“These geese are an issue for, and threat to, agriculture, pastoral farming, water quality and aviation.”

US Airways flight 1549 pilot Chesley Sullenberger had to crash land on the Hudson River after a flock of canada geese caused both engines to fail.

Everyone survived. The story was depicted in a 2016 movie, Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, starring Tom Hanks.

Mr Boswell said there was one suspected canada goose strike in April 2014 on an international flight about 2000 feet over the Pegasus/Rangiora area as it was approaching Christchurch Airport.

He said the plane landed safely but the pilot was shaken and the aircraft had superficial damage.

Canada geese can be culled at any time of the year. They damage crops and defecate in waterways.

The airport monitors potential bird strike risks out to 13km from the airport, and did quarterly surveys of wetlands and habitats.

Mr Boswell said it found between 6000-10,000 canada geese were around the city, including Lake Ellesmere.

He said flocks flew high at sunrise and sunset making them difficult for pilots and airway controllers to see.

They were responsible for strikes, particularly in North America, but “the miracle on the Hudson” was the most infamous, he said.

Since the Hudson River crash, 70,000 birds and geese had been culled through shooting and trapping in New York to avoid a similar crash.

Environment Canterbury biosecurity regional leader Graham Sullivan said it was preparing a “high-level strategic plan” to identify options to minimise the risk of bird strike.

“This is not an operational plan for managing goose populations, although the strategic plan may underpin one in future.”

City council regional parks manager Kay Holder said the primary concern was air safety but ecological benefits for waterways were expected.

She said options could include reducing open grassed areas with tree planting to discourage grazing, and “humane culling”.

“The council also permits suitable hunting programmes at specified sites, undertakes nest monitoring and bird counts, and permits humane culling on its lands.”