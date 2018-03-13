Our People: Game of Thrones, Super Rugby and leading the region’s Catholics

Can you tell me what your new role will consist of?

The bishop has overall responsibility for the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, which runs from south of Timaru up to below Kaikoura, and across to the West Coast and the east coast, including the Chatham Islands. The bishop is responsible for the parishes in the diocese, and ensuring those parishes have priests, and then we also have the schools. The bishop is the proprietor of the Catholic primary and high schools. Then the bishop has all the social agencies of the diocese as well, such as social services, and youth services. And there are the decisions that need to be made on an ongoing basis. It’s not a job in the end, it’s a life.

What were you doing previously?

Immediately before this role I had been living in Rome for the last two years. I was the general bursar for the Society of Mary. Before that I spent 20 years in schools, teaching.

What did you teach?

I have a Bachelor of Arts in English from Victoria University so I was teaching that, and Religious Education.

How did you find out you had been elected as Bishop?

I received a text from Archbishop Martin Krebs​, who is the Pope’s representative in New Zealand, saying ‘would you please ring me, I need to speak with you.’ He had been trying to call me, but I didn’t recognise the number and hadn’t answered. I rang him back and we had a conversation. He said I had been appointed as the Bishop-elect for the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch. He said ‘will you accept?’ and I said yes. Ironically, I was on holiday from Rome and I was at Diamond Harbour. It was a pure fluke as I was looking back over at Lyttelton. I was just visiting the joys of Canterbury with some friends.

How does the process work – do you put your name forward to be appointed?

Bishop Barry died in 2016, so a new bishop needed to be appointed. The Apostolic nuncio will get three names of those who might be suitable, and send out questionnaires about the three people, which asks questions about credibility, personality and those sorts of attributes. Everyone fills them out and then they are collated and sent off to Rome and they decide and pick one. The three people are not supposed to know they are being considered.

What did you think when you were asked?

I thought ‘oh, you want me to be the Bishop of the Catholic

Diocese of Christchurch? Oh.’ It was certainly a surprise. I never expected to become a bishop. I had heard some whispers I was being considered for being a bishop, but I did not know what diocese, and there were three people, so I didn’t think it would be me.

Were you excited to return to Christchurch?

I was happy to come back. I taught at St Bede’s from 1999–2001, then I came back in 2006 as deputy rector for two years before becoming rector at St Patrick’s College in Wellington. I like the people in Christchurch, they love this place and are very passionate about it. I think it’s a lovely part of the country.

Are there more challenges in this diocese, compared to the issues others face?

Yes, in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquakes. We have churches to strengthen, the Cathedral is the big one, and also Marian College because it’s still on a temporary site. With the Cathedral we need to look at what we are going to do with it, and the financial implications of that. Will we save it or will we build a new one – taking into account costings and emotional attachments.

That’s the problem that has been ongoing for the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch.

Yes, the difference is our Cathedral is a little out of town, it’s a very beautiful building and I think many people might not have known it was there. I’ve always thought it’s the nicest Cathedral in the country.

Have you met the Pope?

Last October we had a big meeting and I had my photo taken with him and 50 other priests, so I got within metres of him, but I haven’t met him and haven’t shaken hands with him so I can’t claim that.

Why and when did you get into priesthood?

I was ordained in 1993. I grew up in a Catholic family and we went to mass and said our prayers. I was particularly interested in the teaching side from my experiences at school. I saw myself living that life and enjoying it, and it was about wanting to play my part. It’s been wonderful, I feel blessed and lucky. I went straight to the seminary after school – I was 18 when I started training.

Has anyone else in the family been a priest?

My younger brother went to the seminary for three years and then left. I was the first priest in my immediate family.

What did you do after your training?

I lived in Rawene in Hokianga and worked in Maori pastoral care, then I went to training college in Auckland. I taught in Whangarei and St Bede’s, then I went to Feilding at Hato Paora College and St Patrick’s in Wellington. Then I came down to become deputy rector at St Bede’s, before going back to St Patrick’s as rector.

Did you enjoy your role at St Bede’s?

Very much. The year I went there were two of us as new deputy rectors and it was a new team with Justin Boyle. I really enjoyed it, I enjoyed senior management, and I was in charge of pastoral care. I was a bit sad when I was appointed the rector of St Patrick’s because I had been there for two years and was just getting settled in. I applied for the job at St Patrick’s though so I couldn’t be too disappointed.

What are you looking forward to most about being bishop?

The key role is pastoral. I’m looking forward to meeting the Catholic people of this diocese. They are great people and are the life of the church. I’m looking forward to the outreach side, working with people. I think in our society the church has a real role to play. People seem to be losing the ability to dialogue with one another. We don’t always have to agree, but we have to listen to one another and I think the church has a role to play in that. I want to go around and meet everyone in the diocese, especially the areas outside of Christchurch.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Hastings as the eldest of five children. I have two brothers and two sisters. I went to St Joseph’s School and St John’s College. At that stage the seminary was in Napier. I haven’t lived there since 1989, but my mum still lives there so I go back regularly, and I always look forward to it.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In the past I have enjoyed swimming, and I like going walking and to the cinema. I like a good series on television. I’m waiting for the next instalment of Game of Thrones. I can’t keep up with it all because there’s so much going on, but I’ve watched them all. I like watching a good series.

You might have to wait a while for the new season to come out.

It’s next year, I’ll have to hope we have My Sky (laughs).

Now you’re living in Christchurch, will you call yourself a Cantabrian?

I’ll have to. Bishops stay on until you’re 75 and I’m 50 so I’ve got another 25 years. I have always been a Hurricanes fan, but I think I’ll have to become a Crusaders fan.

You get to switch to a winning team.

To be fair the Hurricanes did win a couple of years ago (laughs). But it’s not a bad horse to be backing at the TAB. I like watching the New Zealand

conference games.

Do you speak any other

languages?

I’ve had years of trying to learn Italian. I wouldn’t want someone to start speaking to me in Italian, I think my teacher would be horrified (laughs).

What happens at an

ordination?

It’s a Catholic mass. As part of that, the bishop gets anointed with the chrism – the holy oil – then has the book of gospel placed on his head and receives the mitre and crosier. And the bishop has a ring so you get presented with that. It’s done as part of the liturgy. There’s singing as well.

Do you have any nicknames?

If I did I wouldn’t be telling you (laughs). Perhaps you should ask some of my

students.