Orbiter patronage in decline

A steady decline in patronage on the Orbiter has been attributed to a regenerating central city.

A staff report to Environment Canterbury’s greater Christchurch public transport joint committee regarding Metro bus patronage for the last three months said the route has seen a decline since mid-2015.

“This may be an effect of changes in trip-making patterns as people move back onto radial routes into the city,” the report said.

With the loss of the central city following the February 22, 2011, earthquake, the Orbiter, which takes passengers through suburbs, via shopping centres, had a significant boost in passenger numbers.

“In the post-earthquake years the Orbiter was the mainstay of the network, with substantial increases in patronage from the pre-earthquake base,” the report said.

In November 2010 the Orbiter carried 175,000 trips while in November 2017 it carried 190,000.

The route is responsible for 17 per cent of the entire network’s trips.