OPINION: Putting your job where you mouth is

You know that bumper sticker that says: “Life is a journey not a destination?” Well whoever made that up never worked for local government.

The journey that has brought the Papanui-Innes Community Board to this point as far as the Long Term Plan is concerned, has already been one of much consultation, conversation with the community and a bit of foot stomping. However, it is the destination on which we firmly have our sights set.

Over the years I have written columns, letters, media releases and social media posts encouraging people to take part in the democratic processes that enable us to have a voice and this year the community board is saying it even more loudly and urgently.

I write this as the chairwoman of the board. In that role about two months before the end of last year at an LTP workshop our board discovered that yet again the Shirley Community Centre had been dropped – about the fourth time this had happened in budget rounds.

We were aghast and I was so annoyed I said I would resign from the board if it was not put back in.

By the end of that workshop, once again we felt confident that it would be included and were gobsmacked when in February this year, we were sent the final draft of the LTP and it had been pulled again.

Funding for the replacement Shirley Community Centre has been in and out of the LTP over the years like a yo-yo. As elected members, we know money doesn’t grow on trees and we understand that we have to cut our cloth accordingly.

However, unlike other wards, we don’t have projects that we can take out of the LTP to cover the things we would like to add.

The main spend in the ward is infrastructural – sewerage and water pipe replacement and repairs, major road projects like the northern corridor, cycleways, the land drainage programme – we have no room to barter these for community facilities.

In fact we have nothing at all in LTP we can “trade.”

The community in the east, in Shirley (and Mairehau, Richmond and Dallington), were hit very hard by the quakes and are still recovering.

There must be a more equitable spread of money across the city and I have to say, I don’t believe that is the case in this LTP and I am prepared to put my job where my mouth is.

I really love my role as chairwoman of the board and we have a very passionate and effective board. I don’t want to resign but in September or October last year I said I would if there was no money on budget for this facility and I am a person of my word.

Please make a submission to the LTP (phone our ward office if you need assistance) and think about coming into the council building to talk to your submission too.

It might be that a fruit forest, community barbecues, a small hall with a community garden and all access playground is what is needed and wanted – that is up to you.