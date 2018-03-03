OPINION: Where to next for city’s bus network?

Port Hills MP Ruth Dyson wants people to have their say on the city’s public transport system

As we go through the first anniversary of the Port Hills fire and the seventh anniversary of the February 22, 2011, earthquake, my thoughts are with all those people for whom these anniversaries bring back the sadness and loss of that time.

We have shown how strong we are as we support each other through the hardest of times, and anniversaries are another time when that support is needed.

My thoughts are with you all.

The post-quake environment changed our city – especially where people lived and worked and how they get about.

Environment Canterbury has been working with our city council to look at transport needs and I think the big picture it is considering should be commended.

The Greater Christchurch public transport joint committee is also doing good work, finally bringing the roles of the regional council and the city council together (obviously with central government through the New Zealand Transport Agency as well). But there are some immediate challenges to be faced. There is a $4 million hole in ECan’s public transport budget.

As a response to this, it is proposing to axe six routes which are not well used, including the Eastgate to Lyttelton and Rapaki route.

It is also proposing to remove the subsidy which disabled people currently have on their fares.

I fear that we are on a continuing downward spiral with public transport and that it might be time to take a fresh approach about how investment could improve usage and end up with more people using our bus service than currently do.

It has certainly improved since 2011, but is still not paying its way.

How much cross subsidy should there be for those people in areas which have no alternatives other than private car use? Is our model broken or does it just need tweaking?

This is a really important issue and ECan want to hear your views. I encourage you to make a submission on the Long Term Plan which just opened this week.

Have your say while you can.

•To make a submission on ECan’s Long Term Plan, visit https://www.ecan.govt.nz/your-region/plans-strategies-and-bylaws/long-term-plans/