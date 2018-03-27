OPINION: Minority of student ‘miscreants’ let uni down

Ilam and Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman Phil McGoldrick talks about Canterbury University students and their impact on the community.

In my last column we were in anticipation of the return en masse of Canterbury University students, and wondering how early term behaviour might be.

Overall my experience was that orientation this year was toned down somewhat, with fewer events and not as many evening functions. So well done to new student leader Josh Proctor.

It is a real shame that once again the student image was badly tarnished by a minority of miscreants who let the university down in appalling fashion with a few off-campus incidents. On February 24, the students had organised a fun event on the Ilam fields early in the afternoon.

By the time the event had started a sizeable crowd had well and truly “pre-loaded” at an am party just off campus. They blocked the street, intimidated motorists looking to pass and frightened established residents, as well as trashing property and strewing glass and rubbish near and far.

Later that same day, once again the street was blocked on Creyke Rd, motorists were seriously intimidated (bottle throwing usually does that) as the aftermath of the orientation function lit up.

So for the residents’ association, there are two causes for disappointment. This minority has alienated a good section of our community and this on the heels of the university working so hard to build bridges with us.

Second was the lack of response by the police. They were aware that these events were occurring and, just as at a big rugby or cricket match where alcohol inevitably influences behaviour, their deterrent presence should have been expected.

And as for parking, the city council has distributed around the areas closest to the university its proposed amended parking plan. The association has met and gained consensus on its stance going forward.

We would encourage those affected to study and make your submission at www.ccc.govt.nz by tomorrow. If you want the association’s view, contact me at philmcgoldrick@xtra.co.nz