OPINION: Lyttelton’s unsung heroines leave big shoes to fill

Labour MP for Port Hills Ruth Dyson recognises the work done by two Lyttelton women who have recently stepped down from their roles

Usually, my contribution through these columns is about events or issues that impact on us locally – and there are plenty, both good and bad.

But today I would like my column to be a special tribute to two local Lyttelton women for the contribution they have made to our community. They have both stepped down from their current roles and, in my view, deserve accolades for the work they have done – often in the background, quietly working away getting good stuff done for the benefit of others.

Neither of them will enjoy this public praise because it’s the last thing they seek, but they both deserve it.

The first is Wendy Everingham, who has stepped down from the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre. Wendy was instrumental in establishing and developing the Information Centre and has contributed tirelessly for 15 years – a fine record.

She has been involved in many projects in Lyttelton as well, and played a leading role in supporting the community post-quakes. Civil Defence was so impressed with her work that she was invited to give a keynote address at a nationwide Civil Defence conference, talking about the support that people gave to each other in Lyttelton and how community led responses always work best.

The second is Christine Wilson, who has stepped down from chairing the Banks Peninsula Community Board.

As chairwoman, she has been responsible for leading many positive community board responses to the issues and concerns of local people.

This board is significantly underpaid for the work they do (half what other community board members get paid) but it has not stopped the passion and commitment of the board members and particularly of Christine.

So to Wendy and Christine, thank you for so much work that you have done as unsung heroines and leaders in our community – you leave big shoes to fill.