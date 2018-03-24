New use for former Skellerup site

The Woolston site where the Skellerup factory operated for a century is being used by a scrap metal company.

National Steel is operating out of the Garlands Rd site with crushed cars piled up on the site.

Rubber goods maker Skellerup moved out in 2016 to new $60 million premises in Wigram.

It had operated at the Woolston site for a century. But its buildings were damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, and the decision was made to move to a new factory in Wigram.

The site was sold ‘as is where is’.

Auckland-based National Steel buys scrap metal, processes and sorts it, before selling it on.

Linwood Ward city councillor Yani Johanson said it began operating a couple of weeks ago.

He said there had been some concern within the community about the potential noise the site would generate. But he said it was an industrial area, so there would likely be few restrictions.