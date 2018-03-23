New Halswell school named

Halswell’s newest primary school – Knights Stream School – celebrated the start of its construction with a sod turning ceremony.

The school, on the corner of Richmond and Killarney Aves, will open in February.

Initially, it will cater for up to 450 pupils from years 0-8. Stage two of the school will cater for up to 700 pupils.

Principal Mike Molloy said the school has also been gifted the name Mingimingi Hautoa.

The school’s board of trustees is made up of chairman Warren Read, deputy chairwoman Sarah Lowe, Amanda Wall, Giarne Harrison and Rodney King.

Mr Molloy said the culture the board has “already established is phenomenal.” Alongside the board of trustees, Mr Molloy is planning a community event to be held close to the proposed school site in early April.