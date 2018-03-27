National titles for Rangi triathletes

Two Year 8 Rangi Ruru Girls’ School pupils have taken out national titles in the New Zealand schools triathlon championships.

Lily Greenwood won the under-12 girls age-group and then she and Milly Gallagher combined with two pupils from Medbury to win the 2018 NZS under-12 tag team triathlon.

The championships took place on Rabbit Island, Nelson, last Monday and Tuesday, with hundreds of competitors from around the country taking part.

The tag team event saw each member complete a shortened individual triathlon, before tagging the next member to complete their section. Tagging means passing a timing chip on.

Rangi Ruru head of sport Jo Fogarty said the Rangi/Medbury combined team was incredibly strong, winning the under-12s section by more than 6min.

“The girls have credited Rangi coach Mark Cotham’s wind training sessions with helping their competitiveness in this section,” she said.

Lily’s mum Liz Greenwood said her daughter loves the sport as it provides variety with the three disciplines.

“You need to be good at a mix of sports, which Lily is. Her goal is to be able to join the Canterbury Tri Academy (open to 14-years-plus) and then compete for New Zealand in age group events later in high school. Andrea Hewitt is her idol who she often sees training at Jellie Park.”