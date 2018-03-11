Matching wine with food

Sparkling Rosé

Pink sparkling wines have a real depth of flavour, but a lot of acidity too, which makes them good with so many different dishes. From eggs Benedict for brunch, to salmon gravlax or herb cheese and watermelon salad for lunch, sparkling rosés go with just about anything.

Enjoyed year round, time after time, sparkling rosés deliver elegance and decorum to all social celebrations.

Alpha Domus Beatrix Sparkling Rosé Hawke’s Bay NV

Aromas of strawberry, raspberry and hints of lychee combine with flavours of red apple and Turkish delight in this perfectly balanced sparkling rosé.

Albariño – pronounce “alba-reen-yo”

A gorgeous white wine variety that is not well known here in New Zealand but is incredibly delicious and incredibly drinkable.

Albariño is a wine that merits extensive sniffing in your glass. It has persuasive aromatic intensity, which is the result of the higher levels of two aromatic compound groups. When you taste wines of this ilk, you’ll be swiftly delighted in its mouth-acidity, weighty mid-palate, saltiness, and long tingly finish that frequently has a subtle bitter note, almost like grapefruit pith.

For seafood lovers, Albariño is a fantastic choice for food pairing with exquisite dishes like ceviche, fish tacos, seafood pasta, and shrimp.

Pinot Noir

Needs no introduction, pinot noir is the 10th most planted grape variety in the world.

Pinot noir and lamb are a classic food match because the acidity and bright fruit notes in the wine act as a foil for the earthy richness of the meat.

Terra Sancta Mysterious Diggings Pinot Noir 2016

A classic example of a pinot noir made from a stunning vineyard, and with a philosophy focused on their sacred earth (AKA Terra Sancta) and unique terroir. The nose is fragrant and engaging with rustic red fruit and wild thyme.