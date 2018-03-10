Massive housing demand looms as region sprawls

Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri could grow by about 150,000 people in the next 30 years, prompting the need for 75,000 new homes.

And the demand for different types of housing is likely to change to cater for the growth and ageing population.

A new report to be discussed by the Greater Christchurch Partnership Committee tomorrow, predicts how the city and neighbouring districts will look over the next three decades.

The report, called Housing and Business Development Capacity Assessment, will be used for future planning.

It said the population of Christchurch and the two districts, referred to as greater Christchurch, was likely to increase to 650,000 by 2048.

In Christchurch alone, there would need to be an extra 46,400 houses built in the next 30 years.

The report was a collaboration between the Christchurch City, Selwyn District and Waimairiri District councils, Environment Canterbury, Canterbury District Health Board, Regenerate Christchurch and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet as part of the Settlement Pattern Review.

The report said the type of housing needed will shift to smaller homes to cater for the ageing population and couples, with more small and multi-unit dwellings.

The number of people who own their own homes is expected to drop by seven per cent, from 68 per cent in 2013 to 61 per cent by 2048.

Projections show in 2048, 35 per cent of Christchurch people will be unable to buy a home over the equivalent of $250,000 today because they will not be able to afford it. Currently it is 28 per cent.

The number of renters will increase, and the report predicts 170 more social housing units would need to be built each year.

The report’s findings would be used to see what action was needed to address the future capacity shortfalls.

It would go out for consultation in August. The population increase would also see a growth in demand for industrial, retail and office space.

By 2048, it predicts a need for 482ha of additional industrial land, 161ha for retail and 85ha for office space.