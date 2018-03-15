March fashion news

Bold moves by Liam

The 2018 Pre-Fall Collection by Liam promises to embrace movement and celebrate collaboration. What that means for us is that we can choose from an inspired range of pieces that offer purposeful pleats, considered tucks and fabric that flows. We can see the Kathryn Dress easily slipping into many wardrobes this season.

Hers & hers

Can’t get enough of the rose gold trend? In a perfect partnership, Kate Spade and Keds have joined forces to deliver just the right hit of sparkle and rose gold glory in a pair of sneakers so cool it will have your toddler drooling… until she opens her own box of super cute minis (kids range covers ages 2-5). Put your best foot forward to hit the sidewalk or dancefloor in comfort and style.

Hold this

If your cards and cash are looking for a new home, Deadly Ponies has given Mr Wallet a fresh look that might tempt you this season. Printed polka-dot accents in either orange and pink (‘Marmalade’) or blue and green (‘Azurite’) give this favourite a playful feel, while not messing up its purposeful composition – an enviable 12-card capacity, zip coin pocket and six cash compartments. We like our men practical.