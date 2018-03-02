Too many warning signs could lessen impact

Too many signs along Sumner and Scarborough Beach could dilute their impact.

Sumner residents have been pushing for clearer signage after 14-year-old Jack Sutton was caught in a rip and died while swimming near Cave Rock earlier this month.

But Surf Life Saving New Zealand is warning against information overload.

“If too many signs are put in place with too much information, there is too much to take in and the original message doesn’t get through to members of the community,” said southern region manager Stu Bryce.

The city council has contacted SLS NZ about completing an audit of signage in the area.

Most of what is currently there was installed by the city council in 2010 and was intended to describe the hazards of the area.

The focus was on ensuring people were informed and encouraged to swim between the flags, a meeting of the Sumner Community Residents’ Association and city council parks unit staff heard on February 13.

The signs identify “strong currents” as a hazard, but do not specify rips or identify particular spots.

The idea of moveable signs was raised at the meeting – which could be shifted according to ocean conditions.

Mr Bryce said any signs would need to be suitable based on conditions.

“The feasibility and security of any moveable signs will need to be worked out further along the discussion.”

SLS NZ is also in discussions with the city council about having flags on Scarborough Beach.

It currently only has only roving patrols by Sumner Surf Life Saving Club volunteers, due to

its 1.25km length and the fact it was covered at high tide.

