Maddie Collins’ body may be rejecting the new kidney

Frustrated and a little scared.

That’s how Sarah Manson-Collins, mother of Maddie Collins, feels after recent blood test results revealed her daughter’s body may be rejecting her new kidney.

This comes just three months after Maddie’s “miracle” kidney transplant.

Maddie, 14, and her parents flew on a one-way ticket to Starship Children’s Health in Auckland on Tuesday.

Maddie’s kidney biopsy, which was scheduled for next week, was brought forward to yesterday morning.

“They just need to take a biopsy and see if we are in fact dealing with [kidney] rejection,” Mrs Manson-Collins said.

However, she said it could be a reaction to the different drugs Maddie’s taking.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie was feeling tired and her kidney was a bit sore.

She said they will be receive preliminary biopsy results within the first 48 hours and formal results within the week.

“Hopefully, they’ll get on top of it and have her feeling fantastic again really quickly,” Mrs Manson-Collins said.

Maddie and her family were told on January 16 their five-year wait for a kidney match had been found.

They flew from Christchurch to Auckland early the following day and Maddie underwent an initial operation and then a second operation to reposition the kidney hours later at Starship Children’s Health.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie has had an “amazing recovery” in spite of the first 48 hours not going to plan.

She flew back to Christchurch in late February after spending two weeks at Starship Children’s Health and four weeks recovering at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland.