Lower speed on Dyers Pass Rd to be decided

A lower speed limit on Dyers Pass Rd is a step closer.

Current limits range from 70km/h to 100km/h – but will likely drop to a flat 60km/h after city council staff recommendations were accepted by two community boards on Friday.

However, a recommendation that no-passing lines be put in place met with opposition.

In a split decision, only the section of Dyers Pass Rd that falls within the Spreydon-Cashmere board area will have double yellow lines – extending from Hackthorne Rd south for 3.4km.

The Spreydon-Cashmere and Banks Peninsula community boards met jointly on Friday to discuss lowering speeds on Dyers Pass Rd, between Hackthorne and Governors Bay Rds.

While both boards agreed on a lowered speed limit, Banks Peninsula did not want double yellow lines, while Spreydon-Cashmere did.

Spreydon-Cashmere board chairwoman Karolin Potter said it was a difficult issue and there were “quite a lot of strong opinions” aired at the meeting.

About 13 people gave submissions, most from Banks Peninsula, she said.

“Some of them were cyclists who believed that it would put them in danger because motorists would believe they couldn’t cross the yellow lines but still would want to pass them – and in some places the distance between the car and the cyclist would be very little. Other people didn’t like the idea of their right to pass being transgressed.”

Ms Potter said the Spreydon-Cashmere board asked for education of motorists – that they can cross double yellow lines in order to pass cyclists.

Dyers Pass Rd has a high risk rating compared to other rural roads in Banks Peninsula.

Over the nine years from 2006-2017, there were 14 serious injuries and one fatality between Sign of the Takahe and Governors Bay

Vehicles losing control during cornering made up three quarters of 178 accidents recorded over that period.

The city council will decide in early April whether to accept the board’s recommendation to lower the speed limits.