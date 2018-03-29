Low pay rates don’t dampen interest in local body politics.

Low pay rates haven’t served to dampen interest in local body politics in Lyttelton.

In January this year, Banks Peninsula Community Board member John McLister spoke out against the population-based formula used by the Remuneration Authority to set pay rates for boards.

The population-based model means boards in areas with smaller populations get paid less.

Banks Peninsula’s board members receive $9527 a year, less than half the $22,503-$23,742 paid to members of the six city boards.

But this hasn’t deterred the five candidates contesting the seat vacated by Christine Wilson.

Funeral consultant Robyn Struthers, public sector analyst Tyrone Fields, Healthy Harbour chairwoman Yvette Couch-Lewis, community volunteer Paul Dietsche and bar manager Ashley Stanbridge are running in the by-election triggered by Ms Wilson’s resignation last month.

Bay Harbour News asked the candidates what they thought of the remuneration – and why they were standing.

Robyn Struthers she understood that rates were set using a population based formula but didn’t want to comment further.

“To me it’s not an issue; I’m not standing because of that, I’m standing for the people.”

She said she could understand the pay rate may affect some board members’ decision to stand again. “I am semi-retired. I’m in a different position; that’s not my reason for standing and for some of the younger ones, probably it is. But I’m in a different position and I’ve got time.”

Tyrone Fields said if people had to take time off work it was “fair enough” they were compensated.

He was aware the population based model affected the pay level: “It’s a bit odd that they’re out of alignment so you’d probably want to have a look at the remuneration packages around community boards in general.”

Mr Fields said having finished his Masters in social work, the by-election seemed like an opportune time to get involved.

“I’ve only been politically active for a few years but I’ve always been interested and the fact that it’s Lyttelton is the real clincher for me. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with my home town.”

Yvette Couch-Lewis said it wasn’t an issue she had taken into consideration.

“I think community is important and I think we’re losing a lot of that, whether at national or local level. So instead of complaining about that, I might as well get in there, see if it’s true and do something about it.”

Paul Dietsche said remuneration was something that needed to be addressed, whether he was elected to the board or not.

“It’s ridiculous that board members have to go great distances in the area at their own expense because of the low wage.”

He said if elected, one of the key things he wanted to work on was increasing community engagement with the board.

“I was looking through some of the minutes for the previous six months of meetings and noted that for a lot of them there were no people deputised to speak. To me that says the public isn’t very well informed or engaged with the board. I think it’s a shame more people aren’t coming to the meetings and letting their concerns be heard.”

Social media was one of the simplest and cheapest tools for communicating with people who weren’t currently engaged, he said.

Ashley Stanbridge said it was unfair that the Banks Peninsula board were paid less than the city boards, but he wasn’t standing for the money.

“I have a job that pays the bills. It’s about giving a voice to the younger or less visible members of the community that I get to speak with pretty regularly.”

Mr Stanbridge said attending fortnightly full-day meetings wouldn’t affect his work as he had flexible hours, though as the father of a young baby it would be an extra factor.

“But again, I am raising a child in this community so it is in all of our interests for me to be there.”

Voting papers will arrive around April 24 and voting closes on May 16.