Long wait for division one win

Springston had their first win at division one level in more than 17 years when they defeated Kaiapoi 27-24 on Saturday.

Saturday’s win at Springston Recreation Reserve was the start of a new era for the club who returned to the Luisetti Seeds division one combined competition for the first time in 17 years.

Springston’s victory was hard earned. Only once during the match were the two sides separated by more than seven points.

With the scores locked at 24 towards the end of the match Springston first-five Cameron Powell slotted a crucial penalty to give his side a 27-24 advantage. The home side defended their line resiliently in the final minutes of the game with Kaiapoi camped in Springston 22m area.

“It was a very successful day for the club and a great boost for the team,” said Springston club president Lance Field.

In recent years, Springston had dominated the Ellesmere division two competition, winning the Greg Hill Shield last year and in 2015.

The colts are also champions, winning the Tony Lee Shield last year. However, in the past, some of those players have moved on due to the club not having a division one side.

In other round one results Waihora were edged by Saracens 14-16 in a battle of two of the competitions heavyweights, while Prebbleton began with a 29-14 win over North Canterbury newcomers Hurunui.

Luisetti Seeds division one combined competition results:

Section One:

Lincoln 43, Hampstead 0; Glenmark-Cheviot 47, West Melton 21; Celtic 48. Ohoka 17; Saracens 16, Waihora 14; BDI 43, Ashley 17; Southbridge (bye)

Section 2:

Springston 27, Kaiapoi 24; Prebbleton 29, Hurunui 14; Rakaia 57, Rolleston 5; Southern 30, Oxford 15; Darfield 26, Methven 24; Hornby (bye).