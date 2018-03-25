Lions fans inject $8m into local economy

More than $8 million was injected into Christchurch’s economy when the British and Irish Lions roared into the city last year.

A PwC report, commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment released this month, showed the city took in $8.3 million when the Lions visited in June.

The report also said the tour created the equivalent of 100 jobs in the city.

It comes before the city is set to host one of its largest sporting events ever, the Christchurch Casino Golden Oldies Sports Celebration 2018, next month.

Christchurch’s AMI Stadium hosted a match on June 10 during the tour where the Lions beat the Crusaders 12-3 in front of a sold out crowd.

International airfares made up $2 million of the total economic contribution, $1.3 million in domestic travel, $2.2 million in accommodation, $1.5 million in food and beverages, $0.3 million in attractions and activities, $0.1 million in retail, and $0.9 million in hosting and leverage.

That added to $8.3 million.

The report said on the day of the match there were 37,551 guest nights in Christchurch, 1956 international visitors and 5369 domestic visitors.

Sixty-three per cent of those who bought tickets were from Christchurch, 27 per cent were from other parts of New Zealand, while 10 per cent were from overseas.

Of those who watched the Crusaders v Lions match on television, the report said 11 per cent were in Britain and 24 per cent were from Ireland.

Auckland gained the most benefit from the tour with $67.9 million spent there. The tour boosted the national GDP by $194 million and created an extra 2500 jobs.

ChristchurchNZ attraction general manager Linda Falwasser said the Lions tour brought “significant economic benefit”, as would next month’s Christchurch Casino Golden Oldies Sports Celebration.

She said participants and supporters were coming from all over the world and expected to stay a minimum of seven nights.

“Major events such as the Golden Oldies are a great opportunity for Christchurch to share our city with the world.”

More than 10,000 people will come for the event, which will run throughout April, combining 10 sports. It is estimated to bring $33 million of direct economic benefit to Canterbury.

The Lions toured New Zealand over June and July playing 10 matches against provincial teams, the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Provincial Barbarians and the All Blacks.