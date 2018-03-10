Lighting up central city one lantern at a time

Hundreds of spectacular Chinese lanterns have been brought out of storage for this year’s Christchurch Lantern Festival.

The popular festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 6-10pm, and is back in the central city for the first time in seven years.

The lanterns will light up the Ōtākaro Avon River Precinct with world-class entertainment, delicious food and traditional crafts all on-site.

The festival’s technical event manager Abe Fisher said three types of lanterns are being installed – tree, water and ground-based.

A lot of time goes into planning exactly where each of the hundreds of lanterns will be placed, as well as making sure they are well secured and safe.

“The area is new, and thoughtful consideration goes into every placement. Having the lanterns on and wrapping around the river in the city will be fantastic,” Mr Fisher said.

There will be several new lanterns, including one which has been especially commissioned this year – which according to the Chinese zodiac is the year of the dog.

The Christchurch Pops Choir, which will be performing at the festival for the first time, will sing the popular Chinese folk song The Jasmine Flower in Mandarin as part of the musical line-up.

Other entertainment at the festival includes Chinese shadow puppetry, acrobats, traditional Chinese dance and music, martial arts demonstrations, and traditional Chinese crafts such as sugar-painting and dough figurine making.

Major road works are happening in the central city currently, so festival-goers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to and from the event.