Man rescued from ledge after ignoring safety signs

A man has suffered injuries after getting into trouble on a precarious ledge in Arthurs Pass after he ignored safety signs, in order to take photos.

Police, fire and St John were notified of a man on a ledge in the Otira Gorge about 10.30am after witnesses observed him seeming to be stuck. He was unable to be reached by foot.

He was winched out by Westpac rescue helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said: “It appears the man has climbed down over a barrier past some warning signs to take photos of the area.”

Firefighters from Greymouth, Kumara and Arthurs Pass responded to the scene.

Crews used rope experts from Christchurch to get down to the man, until the helicopter could winch him out, said a Fire and Emergency spokesman.

The man was then taken to a landing zone and assessed by paramedics before being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

Tasman senior sergeant John Price said it is frustrating warning signs were ignored.

“This is a timely reminder to all people out walking or climbing to obey all warning signs near rock faces and cliffs – the signs are there for a reason, and if you ignore them, then this is what can happen,” he said.