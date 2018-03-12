Lancaster Park memories shared

Twenty-one photos of sporting events and personal memories are being reviewed to see which ones will go on display around Lancaster Park while it is demolished.

The city council asked for them last year as part of its thanks for the memories campaign.

VBase general manager Darren Burden said the images were being reviewed, before it was decided what ones would go on the signage.

He said most of the images were personal memories of time spent there, as well as sporting events.

“We expect to go back to submitters within the next few weeks.”

The stadium was badly damaged in the September 4, 2010, and February 22, 2011, earthquakes and the city council decided to demolish it.

Contractors started the ‘soft strip’ of the stadium’s inside this month, including removing carpets, doors, ceiling tiles and walls.

A work notice said the aim was to reduce the stadium to a concrete and steel shell by the end of April in preparation for the main demolition.