Independent consultants hired to review controversial intersection

Independent consultants have been commissioned to review a controversial Fendalton intersection.

City council staff have reported to the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board and said consultants have been appointed to “provide an independent review/opinion” of the Glandovey and Idris Rd intersection layout.

It comes following a long-standing bid from the Glandovey, Idris and Straven Residents’ Association to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at the intersection.

The city council has also commissioned traffic modelling to forecast effects that any changes to the intersection and restrictions, such as those proposed for heavy vehicles, could have on the wider network.

“Additional traffic counts have been commissioned . . . along with tube counts on the four arms of the intersection. The tube counts will measure volumes, speeds and classification of the vehicles, types and size,” the report said.

Board chairman David Cartwright said he was looking forward to seeing the results of the investigation and working towards plan to address residents’ concerns.

“We don’t know what the outcome will be but getting these reports done is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Mr Cartwright said the city council was being “thorough” in the reports, as it included looking at addressing impacts change could have on the wider area.

A camera will be installed above the intersection to record traffic “turning motion.”

The residents’ association received a report, which showed long, heavy vehicles could not turn the corner without cutting into other lanes, including cycle lanes.

Spokesman James Wilding said the group is pleased the city council is reviewing the intersection.

But he wants to make sure the city council is reviewing it against the appropriate standards and guidelines.