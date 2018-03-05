Image of people showering naked at Christchurch facility sparks debate

A photo of two suspected tourists showering naked in full view of the public at a facility in Christchurch has sparked debate in the local community.

A member of the Sumner Community Facebook group posted the photo last night, with a call to ban tourists from the coastal seaside suburb.

The image shows two males using the outdoor facilities to bath naked, while positioned facing a main road.

Many commenters to the post have taken the situation lightly, stating things like, “Just like the good old days”, “This is exactly why I love Sumner” or “Bare bottom challenge a bit early this year”.

While others have addressed the legal nature of the act.

“Harden up bro, perfectly legal to be naked,” one commenter said.

Another said, “I have a question, does this offend any of you? It is not against the law to be naked in public, it is against the law if it offends the public and this is not up to you but the arresting officer.

“I believe many of you when traveling would shower however and wherever you could, get over yourselves!”

A police spokesperson told the Herald there was no specific offence for being naked in public, however, anyone who is concerned for their safety or the safety of others should contact police.

“Each incident of nudity reported to police will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and may fall under the following offences depending on those circumstances: Section 4 and Section 27 of the Summary Offences Act 1981, or Section 125 of the Crimes Act 1961.”

Section 4 of the Summary Offences Act 1981 states that every person is liable to a fine not exceeding $1000 who in or within view of any public place, behaves in an offensive or disorderly manner.

Section 27 states that every person is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or a fine not exceeding $2000 who, in or within view of any public place, intentionally and obscenely exposes any part of his or her genitals.

While, Section 125 of the Crimes Act 1961 states that every one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years who wilfully does any indecent act in any place to which the public have or are permitted to have access, or within view of any such place.

The Christchurch City Council has also been approached for comment.