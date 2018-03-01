Huge haul of medals for Riccarton swim club

Wharenui won 44 medals at the New Zealand junior swim festival.

The team was made up of Finn, Joel and Will Allot, Daniel Baillie, Felix Bargh, Daniel Bridgman, Charlotte Chiles, Maddie Dawson, Keeley Finch, Seamus Hickey, Ruby Kai Fong, Noor Lovatt, Conor and Finlay McCullough, Bridie, Caitlin and Niamh Quayle, Jenny Song and Arowa Wilson.

Together they won 25 gold medals, four silver and 15 bronze in what was described as “topping off another fantastic year of junior swimming at the Wharenui Swim Club,” by team manager Paula Quayle.

Wharenui was the best-placed team from the Canterbury West Coast region finishing second place overall in the points, she said.

Daniel Bridgman won the boys under-12 50m freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, 100m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly and the 200m individual medley.

He is now ranked No 1 in Canterbury in his age group in the butterfly.

Ruby Kai Fong won the girls under-12 50m butterfly.

Bridie Quayle won the girls under-9 the 50m backstroke.

Jenny Song won the girls under-11 50m butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle, 100m breaststroke, individual medley and freestyle.

She is ranked No 1 in Canterbury in her age group in the butterfly.

Arowa Wilson won the girls under-12 50m backstroke and freestyle, 100m freestyle and individual medley, 200m individual medley and freestyle and the 400m freestyle.

The 4 x 50m freestyle A relay team which won gold was made up of Daniel Bridgman, Arowa Wilson, Ruby Kai Fong and Finn Allot. The gold-winning 4 x 50m medley team included Daniel Bridgman, Conor McCullough, Arowa Wilson and Jenny Song.