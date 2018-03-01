Home sweet home for Maddie Collins after kidney transplant

Determined teenager Maddie Collins is home after successfully undergoing a potentially life-saving kidney transplant.

She flew back on Monday afternoon after spending two weeks at Starship Children’s Health and four weeks recovering at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland.

Maddie’s mother Sarah Manson-Collins said while she and Maddie were excited to be home, they were both very tired.

“She needs plenty of rest to get her body strong again and then onwards and upwards,” Mrs Manson-Collins said from their West Melton home.

She said Maddie, 14, has a slight cold at the moment which she may take a couple of weeks to recover from.

Christchurch’s lack of humidity was much more welcoming for the teen, who said her favourite part of being home is it’s “not muggy.”

Maddie is looking forward to riding her horse Trig and competing in shows.

She will be going back to St Margaret’s College full-time next term.

However, Maddie will be doing her schoolwork from home.

She will also be kept busy with regular hospital appointments and a biopsy at Starship Children’s Health in five weeks.

Maddie and her family were told on January 16 their five-year wait for a kidney match had been found.

They flew from Christchurch to Auckland early the following day and Maddie underwent an initial operation and then a second operation to reposition the kidney hours later at Starship Children’s Health.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie has had an “amazing recovery” in spite of the first 48 hours not going to plan.

Maddie received a kidney transplant from her father Adam Collins five years ago but her body rejected it.

With only a two per cent chance of finding a donor

match in New Zealand, the family did not expect to

find another kidney in the country.

Maddie’s next mission is to give back – she plans to meet with a veterinarian and discuss funding the desexing of cats for struggling families.

“She knows the importance of animals as health benefits,” Mrs Manson-Collins said.