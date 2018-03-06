Gym school may get $900k council grant

The $9 million Christchurch School of Gymnastics rebuild could be boosted by $900,000.

At a meeting on Thursday, city councillors will be asked to approve the grant which would contribute to the cost of the site remediation before the school’s rebuild at QE II Park.

A city council staff report said the funds would be allocated from the land sale proceeds it received from the Ministry of Education for a portion of QE II Park. The cost of the rebuild is estimated to be nearly $9 million. The school of gymnastics has $5.3 million available and has raised $487,000.

“It is likely that the funding contribution from council will act as an additional catalyst for other funders to contribute to this rebuild project,” the report said.

City councillors granted the school a new lease in September for 3151 sq m of land near the new Eastern Recreation and Sport Centre, which is expected to open this year. It had been based at QE II site for 21 years.

But the building was deemed uneconomic to repair after sustaining damage in the February 22, 2011 earthquake.