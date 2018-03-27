Goals come easily for Selwyn United

Selwyn United are quickly becoming the most entertaining club in the Mainland Premier League after two dramatic matches to start the season at Foster Park.

The Stallions have scored more goals than any other team after two rounds but have also conceded more than any other club.

On Saturday they trailed MPL champions Ferrymead Bays 1-5 in the first half. With just minutes to play they found themselves with a 6-5 lead before Michael Forshaw scored for Bays to level the match in added time.

Bays stormed out to and early lead with goals to Ciaran Ahearn, Jordan Halligan, Mark Peers. Forshaw then grabbed two goals within a minute. Selwyn’s Dan Ede pulled a goal back for the Stallions before Jamie Carrodus reduced the margin to 2-5 just before the half-time break. Selwyn continued their fightback with three goals in three goals in six minutes to Aiden Barbour-Ryan, Hami Davey-Brown and Ede to lock the score at 5-5. Selwyn took the lead for the first in the match courtesy of a Bays own goal.

“We showed them a little bit too much respect in the first half and if you show a side like Bays respect they’ll punish you,” said Selwyn coach Lee Padmore.

The draw gave Selwyn their first points in the MPL. However, the team are understandably disappointed to have just one point to their name after holding late leads in both their opening two games.

In week one they lead Coastal Spirit 3-1 before conceding three times in seven minutes.

“What’s frustrating is that we’re three minutes across two games from having six points and we’ve ended up with one,” said Padmore.

“It’s something the boys have got to learn from, to play for the full 90-plus minutes.”

Selwyn face a double header over Easter weekend.

They travel to FC Twenty11 on Friday before returning to Foster Park to play Nelson Suburbs on Monday.

MPL round two results:

Selwyn 6 (Dan Ede 2, Jamie Carradus, Aidan Barbour-Ryan, Hami Davey-Brown, own goal) Ferrymead Bays 6 (Michael Forshaw 3, Ciaran Ahearn, Jordan Halligan, Mark Peers) HT 2 – 5

Nomads 3 (Liam Thompson, Nishan Biswa, Cameron Bartlett) FC Twenty11 4 (Callum Smith 2, Taylor Catlow, Ryan Nicholson) HT 1 – 1

Universities 3 (Sam Howes 2, Luis Paul) Nelson Suburbs 4 (Eddie Sillars 2, Ryan Stweart, James McClay) HT 0 – 1

Cashmere Technical 0 Coastal Spirit 0