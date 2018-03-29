German woman killed while canyoning to be farewelled

The funeral for the woman who fell 100m to her death while canyoning in Arthur’s Pass National Park will be held in Germany next week.

The death notice for Verena Jantje Kühl, known as Jantje, which appeared in German newspapers, said her funeral would be held on April 6 in Glückstadt.

It said there would be a burial at sea later.

Instead of flowers, the notice said to make a gift to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, in Greymouth, which was called to the incident.

The 39-year-old and her husband were canyoning at Twin Peaks Falls on March 18 when she fell at about 4pm.

Her husband abseiled to where she lay, activated an emergency beacon and yelled for help.

When the Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived, Ms Kühl had already died.

Ms Kühl had been living in Bundaberg, Australia, working as a paramedic for the Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service.

Police have referred her death to the coroner.