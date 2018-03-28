Garden named after David Bowie song wins

A garden named after a David Bowie song won Isleworth Primary the people’s choice award at the Oderings School Gardens Show.

Space Oddity was set up at the Woolston Club recently with the public able to vote for their favourite garden display.

Isleworth was one of 11 schools showcasing their green-thumbed talent under the theme ‘into the future’.

Judges from the Canterbury Horticultural Society handed out

awards.

Bryndwr’s Wairakei School was handed gold by judges for their garden called A Dual Purpose.

While St Albans Catholic School’s Discovering D.P #49 earned a bronze award