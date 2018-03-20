Funeral consultant, public sector analyst among those vying for seat

Five candidates have put their hands up to vie for a seat on the Banks Peninsula Community Board. Sarla Donovan finds out who they are and where they come from

Nominations for the vacant position representing the Lyttelton Subdivision of the board closed yesterday.

Funeral consultant Robyn Struthers is running under the Independent Citizens banner; public sector analyst Tyrone Fields has been selected by the Labour-aligned People’s Choice group, while Whaka-Ora/Healthy Harbour project chairwoman Yvette Couch-Lewis, community volunteer Paul Dietsche and Lyttelton resident Ashley Stanbridge are running independently.

The seat was vacated by former board chairwoman Christine Wilson who resigned for health reasons in February, triggering a by-election due to be held on May 16.

Mrs Struthers has lived in Lyttelton for 14 years. Her husband Neil was vicar at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church when the February 22, 2011, earthquake struck.

In 2012, the couple opened Struthers Funeral Consultants in Exeter St.

Mr Fields, 42, lives with his young family in Beckenham but grew up in Lyttelton, where his parents still live.

He is an active member of the Labour Party.

Ms Couch-Lewis has lived in Rapaki for the past 22 years.

She said she is “semi-retired, but continues to work for her tribe and hapu at a governance level.”

Originally from the United States, Mr Dietsche has been living in New Zealand for 12 years.

He has previously worked in recruitment and was involved in the United States Antarctic programme.

Mr Stanbridge is a Lyttelton resident.

Voting papers will arrive in Lyttelton letter boxes on or around April 24 and voting will close at noon on May 16.