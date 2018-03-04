More freedom camping bans likely

Action on freedom camping in Akaroa is likely before next summer.

City council staff are investigating a time frame for amending the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2015 after the Banks Peninsula Community Board indicated it wants changes in place by December 1.

At a board meeting in Akaroa on Monday, four people spoke about freedom camping issues during the public forum.

They were Victoria Andrews, Liz Mars, Geoff Maxwell and Darin Rainbird.

The board agreed it wanted to see changes to freedom camping rules in Akaroa and asked city council staff to report back in two weeks on a time line for implementing an amendment.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner told the Bay Harbour News if the bylaw couldn’t be amended before December, they would look at implementing a temporary ban.

“There are activities happening in Akaroa at the moment that cannot continue for another summer season.”

The city council temporarily closed five popular freedom camping sites including French Farm and Wainui after overcrowding during the 2015/2016 summer season.

A permanent ban was later put in place.