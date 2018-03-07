Freedom campers raise ire after cleaning undies in drinking fountain

The spotlight is going on freedom campers parking up from North Beach to South New Brighton.

Forty complaints about their activities were made to the city council between October and late February.

More than 300 comments were posted on the People’s Independent Republic of New Brighton Facebook page debating the freedom camping issue.

A North New Brighton resident, who only wanted to be named as Nicky, was outraged when she saw a freedom camper washing her underwear in a drinking fountain in the North Beach car park on February 24.

In spite of being asked to stop by Nicky and another woman, the freedom camper continued.

“I told her, we don’t like this, this is disgusting, kids drink out of this including mine, can you please go and do it in the changing rooms, this is a drinking fountain, but she just shrugged it off . . . I just found it really unhygenic.”

South New Brighton resident Andy Smith shared his concerns about freedom campers with Pegasus Post.

“They are pooing on our beach, they are trashing the place with rubbish,” he said.

Mr Smith, who took photos of a tent set up near one vehicle, with rubbish littered around it, said he could smell faeces in the area.

A 2015 city council bylaw requires campers to be self-contained, meaning it has toilet facilities on-board which can be deposited at a discharge point.

Freedom campers are banned from New Brighton’s north and south ramp car parks.

Thompson Park in North Beach has now become a haven for freedom campers. When Pegasus Post visited the area recently, almost all vehicles were displaying permits.

Coastal-Burwood Ward city councillor Glenn Livingstone suspects the number of freedom camping vehicles has increased this summer.

“The big issue for local residents is not so much that they are there, but the mess they leave behind, piles (of) domestic rubbish and toileting,” said Cr Livingstone.

But freedom campers do have some support on the People’s Independent Republic of New Brighton Facebook page.

The comments said freedom campers boost tourism and bring money in to local businesses.

“Awesome! Glad they are staying and spending money in the community!” said one comment.

City council head of consenting and compliance Tracey Weston said staff are completing daily visits of freedom camping sites.