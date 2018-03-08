Free life insurance for some ECan staff

Public servants are receiving free life insurance and terminal illness cover on the ratepayer.

Environment Canterbury human resource manager Mark O’Dwyer said the organisation now offered life and terminal illness cover to the amount of $50,000.

He said it was offered to all staff with a contract of a year or more.

Mr O’Dwyer said it cost ECan about $27,000 a year.

ECan made the change in December to be a “good employer” and support staff to have “adequate” life insurance cover, he said.

“Environment Canterbury previously had a personal accident cover in our fire and general insurance policy.”

It comes after The Star revealed in January ECan was paying for driving courses and retirement planning for its staff.

Since January 2016, ECan had spent $23,210 on 38 various training courses for its chief executive Bill Bayfield, councillors and leadership team.

That included a $1555 driving course for Mr Bayfield, after he had a minor crash, and $250 for retirement planning for 16 staff over 55.

In comparison, the city council does not offer life or terminal illness cover. But staff were offered discounts on particular schemes.

City council head of human resources Emma Davis said health schemes or insurance was not subsidised.

“The decision to insure ones health sits with the employee.”

She said the city council did provide information about health schemes, in particular, ones that offered discounts to city council employees.

“Council employees choose what health cover suits their requirements without council promoting one Health Insurer over another.”